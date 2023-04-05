'How many children need to die?' Northwestern students join national protest against gun violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Students across the nation walked out of their classrooms to protest against gun violence.

Northwestern University joined the nationwide walkout. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray was there as students called for gun control.

"How many children need to die in order for the point to get across that guns are not safe," asked freshman Madeline Matsis.

It was one of the main questions students at Northwestern University are asking.

"We're students. Being in school shouldn't be a death sentence. Being in your own community shouldn't be a death sentence. So that's why we're here today," said Mirabella Johnson, a co-organizer with Northwestern University's Students Demand Action.

These students are one of a few schools across the state that joined a national protest against guns. The walkout follows the tragic shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee that left three children and three adults dead.

Mirabella Johnson said this should not be normalized.

"I have gone through drills since I was about five years old and I am now 21. Enough is enough. We need to make action and that can be done," Johnson said.

Students, parents and alumni gathered near University Hall holding signs and taking a taking a moment of silence. Ashbey Beasley, a Highland Park survivor and activist was in attendance.

She was also at Highland Park's student walkout Tuesday, when the school went on lockdown for a student with a gun at Highland Park High School.

"We should be demanding answers. We should be demanding to know how these teenagers, these kids who are underage, got access to a weapon," Beasley said.

The Northwestern University chapter of Students Demand Action said they'll hold another rally next Friday, at this same location. The focus of that rally is to divest from the gun industry.

Other schools who participated in the walkout were Wheaton North High School, Lake Forest High School and Southern Illinois Univeristy.

