Highland Park H.S. student charged after bringing gun to school, prompting lockdown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Highland Park High School student is facing criminal charges, after bringing a handgun to school on Tuesday, prompting a lockdown of the school.

The student, whose age and gender have not been released, is charged with possession of a firearm in a school and disorderly conduct.

Around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the school district received a tip that a student had a gun in school. After another student came forward and said they had actually seen the weapon on school grounds, the high school went into lockdown.

The superintendent of schools confirmed the student "alleged to have a gun" was identified and security footage showed he had left the building with another student. Students were dismissed from the school early after the lockdown was lifted. No shots were fired during the incident.

Video obtained by CBS 2 showed police later placing two students in custody outside of the school. Officials later confirmed a total of five students were taken into custody. Police said Wednesday that five people were taken into custody "as potential witnesses," but only one person, a juvenile, was charged.

"Further, it has been determined that there was not a plot by multiple individuals to engage in violence at the High School," Highland Park city officials said in a statement.

"Highland Park High School students are to be commended for their composure under pressure and their calm, measured response to this incident, which greatly assisted law enforcement and school leadership in swiftly securing the high school campus. The City also appreciates the patience and understanding of parents while Highland Park High School was locked down to allow law enforcement the ability to fully investigate incident. The City will continue to partner with Township High School District 113 and all government entities serving Highland Park to support public safety initiatives through close collaboration and support services."

The incident comes exactly nine months after the mass shooting at the July 4 parade in Highland Park.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering lauded local first responders and school leaders for their response to the incident on Tuesday. She also tied the incident back to the issue of gun violence, which she has spoken out about since the July 4 massacre.

"While we were so relieved that the event ended without incident, once again, our community was terrorized by the threat of gun violence," she wrote. "I urge all affected residents to reach out for trauma support by calling 211."

Earlier on Tuesday, students had organized a walkout calling for a nationwide assault weapons ban in response to last week's mass shooting at a Nashville private school.

"It used to be, you think it could never happen here," Fettner said. "But then it did happen here so now, when you pull up, it's like, well, this can't just be another false alarm."