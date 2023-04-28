Watch CBS News
Northwestern's Peter Skoronski picked No. 11 by Tennessee Titans

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Northwestern's Peter Skoronski picked No. 11 by Tennessee Titans
CHICAGO (CBS) – Northwestern football fans held their breath as the Chicago Bears made the No. 10 overall pick during Thursday night's first round of the NFL Draft.

While the Bears went with Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright, Northwestern fans didn't have to wait long to hear Wildcat offensive tackle Peter Skoronski's name called.

The Maine South High School graduate was picked No. 11 overall by the Tennessee Titans who are getting a 6-foot-4, 315-pound, physical pass protector.

It's an opportunity Skoronski is excited about, joining an offensive line that allowed 49 sacks last year.

"I just love the aspect of the game of being able to dominate someone for 60 minutes," he said. "I think so much of that relies on physicality and violence and sort of moving a guy against his will. I was definitely really excited to come here because I know this team has that mentality."

