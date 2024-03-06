Northwestern football players try to impress NFL scouts at team's Pro Day

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – As next month's NFL Draft approaches, colleges across the country are holding pro days, including Northwestern.

CBS 2 was there as a trio of Wildcats showed their skills in hopes of taking their games to the next level.

Three Northwestern Wildcats, linebacker Bryce Gallagher, wide receiver Cam Johnson, and Lyons Township's Ben Bryan, along with a large contingent of local athletes including North Central College standout receiver DeAngelo Hardy did their best to impress scouts.

Bryant, Northwestern's quarterback last season, said he was confident that he made an impression.

"I think I handled the pressure well and threw the ball really well, did all the testing well," Bryant said. "I feel like I'm as good as any of these quarterback in this draft. I think I proved that today and I proved that with this season. I'll be thankful for whatever opportunity I get."

Bryant, like Gallagher and Johnson, is hoping to catch on with an NFL team.

The Wildcats won eight games last season without any players expected to be taken near the top of the upcoming draft on the roster.

"We certainly plan to continue to be a program that scouts, recruits and develops in a way that we have guys coming through the program that are those first and second-round draft picks. But at the end of the day, one first-round draft pick doesn't make a team, especially in this changing landscape, we're going to have to out-develop people. We're going to have to out-team people."

Braun's current Northwestern team started spring practice on Tuesday. They still don't know where they will play their homes games next season with the construction at Ryan Field.

Braun said his job is to just have his team ready for wherever they play.