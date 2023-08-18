Northwestern hires new baseball coach after allegations against predecessor

CHICAGO (CBS) – Northwestern University named Ben Greenspan as the new head coach of its baseball team, a little more than a month after it fired ex-coach Jim Foster over allegations of abusive behavior.

Greenspan joins the Wildcats after most recently serving as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator for the University of Michigan last season. He's also coached at California Polytechnic State University and served as an assistant at Arizona State.

He was hired after a nationwide search, the school said.

"I am honored and humbled to be selected as the next Head Baseball Coach at Northwestern," said Greenspan in a statement. "My personal and professional beliefs align with the mission and values of Northwestern University, where academically oriented student-athletes strive for excellence on the field and in the classroom."

Still, Greenspan comes to Evanston as Northwestern's athletic department is in turmoil.

Foster was fired just days after longtime football coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired amid a hazing scandal that has resulted in multiple lawsuits from former players alleging abuse.

Two former Northwestern baseball players told CBS 2 they were relieved to hear of Foster's firing. Foster was accused of creating a toxic culture during his only season coaching in Evanston.