Northwestern plays Florida Atlantic in their first March Madness game today: What you need to know

The Northwestern Wildcats begin their road to the Final Four on Friday against Florida Atlantic.

Here is how to watch the game:

No. 8 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 9 Northwestern

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Date/Time: Friday, March 22, 11:15 p.m.

TV: CBS

For the first time in program history, Northwestern is going to the tournament in back-to-back seasons. Fifth-year senior guard Boo Buie leads the Wildcats.

Buie earned unanimous first-team All-Big Ten recognition as selected by coaches and media members, the first Wildcat to earn the honor unanimously in program history.

Buie ranked fourth in the conference in scoring and assists, averaging 18.9 points and 5.2 assists per game, the only player in the Big Ten to rank in the top five of both categories.

The Wildcats will play without still-injured center Matthew Nicholson. FAU, like Northwestern, is an experienced squad, but they are unfamiliar foes. The two teams have only faced off once before, back in 2005.