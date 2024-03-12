Northwestern's Buie, Illinois' Shannon, Domask named to All-Big Ten Team

CHICAGO (CBS) – Both Northwestern and Illinois were well represented on All-Big Ten men's basketball awards announced on Tuesday.

Northwestern senior guard Boo Buie earned unanimous first team All-Big Ten recognition as selected by coaches and media members, the first Wildcat to earn the honor unanimously in program history. Buie ranked fourth in the conference in scoring and assists, averaging 18.9 points and 5.2 points per game, the only player in the Big Ten to rank in the top five of both categories.

Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. and guard/forward Marcus Domask were also both named to the first team All-Big Ten Team as selected by coaches.

Shannon, a fifth-year guard, was the Big Ten's second-leading scorer and eighth nationally, at 21.6 points per game, the highest scoring average by an Illini in half a century. He scored at least 20 points in 15 games this season and had four 30-point scoring efforts. It's the second year in a row Shannon earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors by league coaches.

Northwestern guard Boo Buie, right, drives against Illinois forward Marcus Domask during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. Nam Y. Huh / AP

Domask, a graduate student forward/guard, earned first team All-Big Ten honors by the coaches and Second-Team All-Big Ten by media members. He was also named Big Ten Newcomer of the Year after coming to Illinois from Southern Illinois. He averaged 16 points, nearly 5 rebounds and 3.5 points per game.

Illinois senior Coleman Hawkins was named to the third-team All-Big Ten team by the media, and an honorable mention by coaches. He averaged nearly 13 points, 6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while also leading the Illini in blocks (29) and steals (46). He also shot a career-best 39.2% from 3-point range.

Northwestern junior guard Brooks Barnhizer was named to the Big-Ten All-Defensive Team and third team All-Big Ten by coaches and an honorable mention by the media. Barnhizer averaged 14.6 points, a team-high 7.3 rebounds and nearly 2 steals per game.

Purdue center Zach Edey was named Big Ten Player of the Year for the second-straight season.