Northwestern men's basketball aims for third-straight NCAA Tournament bid

The Northwestern men's basketball team is not expected to content in the now 18-team Big Ten Conference, but one thing fans have learned in recent years is to not count out Chris Collins and the Wildcats.

Northwestern is coming off back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time in program history.

Brooks Barnhizer and a healthy Ty Berry are among the four returning starters looking to make their own history without all-time leading scorer Boo Buie.

"I think the guys are hungry for more," Collins said. "We kinda know the narrative. You know, last year coming in, it was, 'Can you do it two years in a row?' And I think we all know this year it's 'Can you do it without Boo?'"

Collins added that "of course" Northwestern will miss Buie, but "the really good programs … they do it year in and year out, no matter who's wearing the jersey and I think that's a motivating force for these guys I got this year."

Berry added, "I feel like Boo was such a great leader and he left such a great culture that we've continued on and I feel like our culture of toughness and just to come in every day and work our tails off, I think that's really what's gonna carry us back."