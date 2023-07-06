Group of armed robbers strikes four times overnight in Bucktown and Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating four armed robberies overnight on the Northwest Side. In each case, the robbers got away with the victims' cash and valuables.

Chicago Police issued a community alert to residents and businesses in the 14th (Shakespeare) District, following a string of four armed robberies in about three hours.

Among those targeted were customers at a late-night hot dog stand and an employee at a 24-hour convenience store.

Police said the robbery spree happened just before midnight Wednesday night in Bucktown, where a gunman dressed in black held up a 7-Eleven at the corner of Fullerton and Damen avenues.

The robber demanded cash from a worker before taking off.

About 15 minutes later a group of armed suspects held up customers outside Jr's Red Hots near the corner of Western and Armitage avenues in Bucktown. Police said at least three men got out of a car and held three males and one female at gunpoint, stealing their cash and valuables.

Police said the robbers pistol-whipped one of the victims before taking off.

Nearly two hours later, the robbers hit again in Logan Square, in the 2800 block of West Lyndale Street in Logan Square. In this instance, it wasn't immediately clear if a business or pedestrian was targeted.

The crime spree ended around 3 a.m. at a Walgreens at the corner of Milwaukee and Armitage avenues, also in Logan Square, where armed suspects entered the store, and demanded cash from registers, while one suspect stayed in the get-away car in the parking lot.

Police said the robbers – believed to be a group of at least four – were between 18 and 25 years old, and all wearing black hoodies, gray pants, and black ski masks.

The vehicle they were using was a white Hyundai Sonata.

No major injuries were reported in any of the robberies. As of Thursday afternoon, no one was in custody.