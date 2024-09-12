Watch CBS News
Two children seriously hurt after being hit by car in west suburb of Chicago

By John Dodge

/ CBS Chicago

Two children were seriously injured after they were hit by a speeding car that blew a stop sign in Northlake on Wednesday evening.

Police said a white sedan, possibly an older model Toyota Camry or Lexus ES 320, struck two children riding their bikes northbound on Roy Avenue at Lyndale Avenue near Roy Elementary School.

The accident occurred around 8:20 p.m. 

Police said the vehicle had tinted windows, chrome rims, and a sunroof.

Both children, whose ages were not released by police, are being treated at Loyola University Medical Center for serious, unspecified injuries, police said. 

John Dodge

John Dodge is CBS Chicago's Director of Digital Content. John is a veteran Chicago journalist with experience in print, television and online platforms and has been with the CBS Chicago team since 2007.

