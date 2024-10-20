1 wounded in shooting at Northern Illinois University parking lot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A person was shot in an on-campus parking lot overnight at Northern Illinois University.

Police said the shooting happened early Sunday in a parking lot outside the NIU Convocation Center on the west side of campus in DeKalb.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A campus alert was sent out to NIU faculty, staff, and students, urging them to avoid the area while police investigate.

Police did not provide any details on the circumstances of the shooting.