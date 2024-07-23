Northern Illinois returns 33 seniors from team that won first bowl game since 2011

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Northern Illinois University football team held its media day on Tuesday at Harry Caray's Restaurant in downtown Chicago.

Head coach Thomas Hammock and the Huskies are returning 18 starters from last year's team that won five of its last seven games, including a win over Arkansas State in the Camellia Bowl.

It was the program's first bowl win since 2011, and with 33 seniors on the roster, experience won't be a problem in 2024.

"Just those big games, it makes a difference, you know?" said linebacker Jaden Dolphin. "Because we've all been there before. The seniors, all of us have a MAC championship, coming off a bowl game win last year too. We can use that momentum to just drive us into this season further than last year."

Running back Antario Brown added, "I think we're ready to call it off for one last time, one last ride with the Huskies and I think we'll be ready."

Hammock said with the seniors having grown and achieved such accomplishments in the program, he's "looking forward" to next season.

"I think this will be their best season yet," he said.

NIU is known as a giant killer. In Week 2 this season, the Huskies will travel to South Bend for its first-ever meeting with Notre Dame.