Police investigate possible robbery at Northbrook Court mall

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Northbrook police were using dogs to track evidence Friday afternoon at Northbrook Court shopping mall, after a possible robbery.

Investigators aren't saying a lot about what happened, but they are telling us they have launched an investigation there.

One squad car was outside the Louis Vuitton store.

We'll have more as we know it.

First published on April 21, 2023 / 4:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

