Police search for 3 suspects who robbed Northbrook bank at gunpoint

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (CBS) – Police are looking for three men who robbed a bank in Northbrook Thursday morning.

Around 9:43 a.m., officers responded to the BMO Harris Bank, located in the 1100 block of Willow Road, for a report of an armed robbery.

Police say three men entered the bank and approached the teller – demanding money and brandishing an unknown-style firearm.

The subjects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported and there is no immediate danger to the public.

FBI Chicago along with the Northbrook Police Department are investigating.

Police haven't provided descriptions of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FBI Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700.