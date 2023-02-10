CPD warning North Side businesses of recent smash-and-grab burglaries

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police warning businesses about a series of early morning smash-and-grab burglaries.

The suspects are three or four men wearing all dark clothing including black ski masks and hoodies.

They've struck five times in the last week, in Lincoln Park, Lakeview, Old Town, and Lincoln Square.

In each case, they smashed the front door of the business to gain entry.

Incident times and locations:

· 1700 block of North Marcey on February 4, 2023, at 06:24 a.m.

· 1000 block of W Fullerton on February 7, 2023, at 01:58 a.m.

· 400 block of West Belmont on February 7, 2023, at 02:35 a.m.

· 300 block of West North Ave on February 8, 2023, at 02:41 a.m.

· 5200 block of North Lincoln Ave on February 8, 2023, at 03:45 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 3 at 312-744-8263.