Thieves steal cigarettes during smash and grab at North Side gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thieves smashed the door to get inside a gas station convenience store on the city's North Side Thursday morning.

It happened in the 5600 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 3:35 a.m.

Three people ran inside and grabbed cigarettes but ran out quickly because an alarm went off.

Police were on the scene just seconds after the thieves took off.

The owner of the Marathon gas station told our non-stop news crew he never leaves cash in the register.

Police say the thieves got into a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Ford Escape, and fled eastbound.

Area Three detectives are investigating.