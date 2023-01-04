Police issue warning after string of North Side business burglaries
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warning for businesses in several neighborhoods after a string of burglaries - including one on Christmas Day and on New Year's Eve.
Chicago police say a man broke into the businesses either by forcing his way through the back door or by breaking glass doors.
Police say he ran away from each scene with stolen items.
