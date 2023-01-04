Watch CBS News
Police issue warning after string of North Side business burglaries

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warning for businesses in several neighborhoods after a string of burglaries - including one on Christmas Day and on New Year's Eve.

Chicago police say a man broke into the businesses either by forcing his way through the back door or by breaking glass doors.

Police say he ran away from each scene with stolen items.

First published on January 4, 2023 / 8:40 AM

