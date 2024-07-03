Watch CBS News
"Incident" prompts police response, closure of Chicago area mall

By Marybel Gonzalez

/ CBS Chicago

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. (CBS) – Police responded to an "incident" at a mall in the western suburbs on Wednesday afternoon, causing the mall to close.

Police and fire responded to the incident at the North Riverside Park Mall, according to the Village of North Riverside's Facebook page, although the post did not specify the nature of the incident or if anyone was hurt.

Videos posted on social media appeared to show first responders treating an injured man lying on his back in a parking lot outside of the mall.

Chopper 2 spotted several police cars parked in front of a taped-off area of what appeared to be the west side entrance of the mall.

The Village of North Riverside said on its Facebook page that there was no immediate danger to the public, but asked patrons to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for the mall said it would close for the rest of the day on Wednesday. The mall usually closes at 8 p.m. on weekdays.

