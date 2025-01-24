Man shot, killed while driving on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are investigating a shooting in the North Lawndale neighborhood Thursday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., police said a 35-year-old man was driving in the 1200 block of South Sawyer Avenue when shots were fired by someone walking nearby.

The man was shot twice and tried to drive off, but hit two parked cars.

The victim, identified by the Medical Examiner as Tyrone Booker, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Video from the scene shows at least four bullet holes in the driver-side door.

No arrests have been made.