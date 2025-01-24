Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot, killed while driving on Chicago's West Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Man shot, killed while driving on Chicago's West Side
Man shot, killed while driving on Chicago's West Side 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are investigating a shooting in the North Lawndale neighborhood Thursday night. 

Around 11:30 p.m., police said a 35-year-old man was driving in the 1200 block of South Sawyer Avenue when shots were fired by someone walking nearby. 

The man was shot twice and tried to drive off, but hit two parked cars. 

The victim, identified by the Medical Examiner as Tyrone Booker, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. 

Video from the scene shows at least four bullet holes in the driver-side door. 

No arrests have been made. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.