Man dragged woman into building, sexually assaulted her on West Side of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman in North Lawndale earlier this month.

A 42-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk around 7 a.m. on Jan. 4 near 13th Street and Harding Avenue, when a man dragged her into a nearby building and sexually assaulted her, police said.

Police had only a vague description of the man, who was in his 20s or 30s, and was last seen wearing a black jacket and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8251.