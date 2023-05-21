North Chicago shooting leaves 1 man dead, another hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead, and another was wounded following a "targeted shooting" in North Chicago Saturday evening.

Police say around 7:35 p.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Cypress Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located two men with gunshot wounds.

One victim, a 42-year-old man of North Chicago, was taken to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, where he was pronounced dead.

The second victim, an 18-year-old man of North Chicago, was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Initial reports say the men were outside of a home when they were shot. The suspects fled from the scene.

The Major Crime Task Force is assisting in the investigation. The Lake County Coroner's Office is scheduling an autopsy for the 42-year-old.

The investigation is ongoing.