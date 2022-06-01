Chicago Avenue/State Street McDonald's to reopen following last month's mass shooting, electrical issue
CHICAGO (CBS) – The McDonald's at the center of a mass shooting last month is still closed as of Wednesday. But we're told it's expected to be back open Thursday.
A McDonald's attorney tells CBS 2 that the restaurant passed an inspection last week. But the building commissioner who was supposed to sign off on the inspection was on vacation.
During the investigation into the mass shooting, police discovered an electrical issue at the restaurant and shut it down.
