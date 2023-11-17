Crowds turn out as nonprofit gives away free winter coats in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People in Englewood were provided with free warm winter coats Friday – before the coldest part of the year sets in.

Joseph Williams and his nonprofit, Mr. Dad's Father's Club, gave away more than 1,000 coats to children and young adults Friday night at Kennedy-King College, 6301 S. Halsted St.

Williams said with so much attention going toward migrants, he reminds people not to forget about the everyday Chicagoans this winter.

"There was a family coming in, and before I could even give them the coat, the kids just ran up to me and started hugging me," Williams said, "and it had to be the best feeling ever, because they don't even have the coats yet, but yet, they're hugging me because they know they're about to get some free coats.

This marks the third year that Mr. Dad's Father's Club has stepped up for a coat giveaway drive in Chicago.