Nonprofit collects coats for Chicagoans in need in what has become a holiday tradition

Nonprofit collects coats to keep Chicagoans warm for third year

Nonprofit collects coats to keep Chicagoans warm for third year

Nonprofit collects coats to keep Chicagoans warm for third year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago father is creating a holiday tradition by giving back to those who need it most.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, Joseph Williams – founder of Mr. Dad's Father's Club – is collecting coats for children and adults to help with the winter cold for the third year in a row. And you can help his efforts too.

When winter rolls in, Chicagoans bundle up. Yet there are many who simply don't. They can't.

Williams is out in the community for that reason. He realizes there is still a need.

"Absolutely. There is a need," he said. "Children, families, folks all over need coats."

Mr. Dad's Father's Club

Williams and his nonprofit continue to step up to provide those warm winter coats.

Terry: "We hear about people doing a lot of giveaways during the Christmas season so that a kid can have a toy, but a jacket is just as important?"

Williams: "A jacket is so much more important than a toy. This is going to keep you warm all year round. We're in Chicago."

On Friday, Nov. 17, at Kennedy-King College in Englewood, Williams is prepared to give away more than 1,000 coats. It's the third year he's doing it.

Mr. Dad's Father's Club

In the past, long lines stretched around the corner for the coats.

And as Williams and Mr. Dad's Father's Club give out the coats to the children, they are also eliminating a burden for mom and dad.

"We understand that in today's time, it is so tough on families," Williams said. "Although you're working, you've almost got to work one, two, and three jobs just to provide and put food on table for your family."

This year, the need across the city expands. There is a concern about migrants – but Williams emphasizes the everyday Chicagoan remains a priority.

"Don't forget about the everyday Chicagoan," Williams said. "We want to make sure that the folks every day that are living right here have the resources that they need when we're talking about coats, and when we're talking about hats, and scarves."

So the coat giveaway is essential, and Williams gets something out of it too.

Mr. Dad's Father's Club

"That our organization was able to be a blessing to so many children and so many youth, and just families all over - it's heartwarming," he said.

Mr. Dad's Father's Club is accepting donations at the Englewood (7th) Police District station, at 1438 W. 63rd St. at Loomis Street.

Meanwhile, the giveaway event is this coming Friday, Nov. 17, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Kennedy King College, 6301 S. Halsted St. More information is available at the website for Mr. Dad's Father's Club.

And below is a QR code to sign up to receive a coat.