Winter coat giveaway pop-up starts Monday afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With the arrival of cold weather, a Chicago nonprofit is hosting a pop-up winter coat drive taking place Monday afternoon.

The Mr. Dad's Father's Club is hosting two winter coat giveaways this month, including Monday's event in the Roseland community at 111th and Michigan.

The giveaway starts at 4:00 p.m. Another giveaway is set for November 27th in Auburn Gresham.

Mr. Dad's Father's Club