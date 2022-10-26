Watch CBS News
Nonprofit Better Together hosting job fair in suburban South Holland

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're working for Chicago and making sure you know about job openings in our area.

On Wednesday, First Reformed Church, located at 15924 South Park Ave. in suburban South Holland, is hosting a job fair.

It's happening from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. 

The nonprofit Better Together is connecting job seekers with employers.

They're also reviewing resumes and will help with interview skills.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 7:35 AM

