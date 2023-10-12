Watch CBS News
Last day to nominate tree to become official 2023 Christmas tree in Chicago's Millennium Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Last day for nominations for 2023 Chicago Christmas tree 01:09

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thursday is the last day to nominate a tree to become Chicago's official 2023 Christmas tree.

The trees must be at least 45 feet or taller, be located less than 50 miles from the Loop, and preferably be a Norway spruce or fir tree.

More information on how to submit your nominations can be found on the City of Chicago's website

First published on October 12, 2023 / 7:24 AM

