Last day to nominate tree to become official 2023 Christmas tree in Chicago's Millennium Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thursday is the last day to nominate a tree to become Chicago's official 2023 Christmas tree.
The trees must be at least 45 feet or taller, be located less than 50 miles from the Loop, and preferably be a Norway spruce or fir tree.
More information on how to submit your nominations can be found on the City of Chicago's website.
