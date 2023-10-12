Last day to nominate tree to become official 2023 Christmas tree in Chicago's Millennium Park

Last day for nominations for 2023 Chicago Christmas tree

Last day for nominations for 2023 Chicago Christmas tree

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thursday is the last day to nominate a tree to become Chicago's official 2023 Christmas tree.

The trees must be at least 45 feet or taller, be located less than 50 miles from the Loop, and preferably be a Norway spruce or fir tree.

More information on how to submit your nominations can be found on the City of Chicago's website.