Chicago area residents to lose water after the landlord failed to pay bill for months

Chicago area residents to lose water after the landlord failed to pay bills for months

CHICAGO (CBS) – Families in one south suburban community have just 13 days before water will be turned off because residents said their landlord didn't pay the bills.

CBS 2's Andrew Ramos had the story from Blue Island, where residents were urged to leave.

Residents at the Forest View mobile home park received a notice Tuesday morning telling them they were losing water on Nov. 20, just three days before Thanksgiving.

CBS 2 learned the water bill hasn't been paid since March and residents are getting burned.

"To get a notice like this, especially right before the holidays, you know, it is mind-blowing," said resident Stephen Hammer.

Hammer was still processing the notice when CBS 2 spoke to him. The father of three, along with every resident in the mobile home park, was told Monday morning their water service would be cut on Nov. 20.

City workers posted the notices across the community, blindsiding many, especially those who have paid rent, which covers water, every month on time, like Hammer.

"I'm disabled," he said. "I have three children. "We don't know what we are going to do."

It turned out the company that manages the lot hadn't paid the water bill for the property in months.

CBS 2 learned the current balance on the bill is over $850,000, which includes usage and late penalties. When a CBS 2 crew arrived in the community to get some answers, many residents, families with newborns and older residents, shared their frustration with what they said are deteriorating conditions on the property, which will soon include no water.

"They are preying on the people down here like crazy," said resident John Mazurk. "These are slumlords."

Juliet Mendoza said, "I just don't understand why they could come and put up notices. The City of Blue Island can, but they don't let us know ahead of time that it was getting to this point."

When CBS 2 came face-to-face with a woman identified as an employee for the on-site management office, Ramos was told to call the company's attorney.

The attorney told CBS 2 the company is in touch with the city to work on a resolution.