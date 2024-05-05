No charges filed after 68 arrested in pro-Palestinian protest outside Art Institute of Chicago

68 arrested after police clear pro-Palestinian protest outside Art Institute of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- No charges have been filed related to Saturday's pro-Palestinian protest outside the Art Institute of Chicago.

Police arrested 68 people who set up tents in a garden outside the museum.

The Art Institute says they asked police to break up the encampment after protesters turned down their request to move to an alternate site.

Student organizers posted on social media that everyone who was arrested has since been released from custody.