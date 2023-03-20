Nine people escape from Back of the Yards fire

CHICAGO (CBS) --Nine people got out safely early Monday when a fire broke out in Back of the Yards.

The Fire Department was called at 2:07 a.m. for the fire in a residential building the 4500 block of south Honore Street.

There were people inside the home at the time and they all got out safely, the CFD said.

Police said there were nine adult residents who escaped after being alerted by a smoke detector.

No injuries were reported.