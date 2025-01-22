Nine Inch Nails announce 2025 world tour stop in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rock band Nine Inch Nails announced dates for their 2025 "Peel It Back" world tour, which will include a stop in Chicago.

The band, fronted by Oscar- and Grammy Award-winning musician Trent Reznor, will perform at Chicago's United Center on Tuesday, Aug. 19. The tour will make stops worldwide, including Germany, the U.K., Switzerland, Poland, France and Spain, before heading to the U.S.

Tickets will be available on the band's website starting Jan. 29 at noon.

The group's Instagram announcement had gotten over 27,000 likes in the first few hours of posting, and one commentator said, "FINALLY."

On Jan. 13, the band confirmed their tour announcement was leaked. They released the following statement on their choice to delay the news of the tour:

"We are all watching the devastation that is unfolding in California and have paused our announcement while people try to deal with all that is happening."

Nine Inch Nails last went on a world tour in 2022 and headlined Chicago's Riot Fest that September. The rock band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020. The band has sold over 30 million records worldwide.