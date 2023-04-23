Sea turtle Nickel at Shedd Aquarium celebrating 20th anniversary

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Shedd Aquarium is celebrating its 20th anniversary with one of its most popular green sea turtles.

Nickel arrived at Shedd on this day in 2003.

She was rescued after being found injured by a boat propeller in Florida.

You can find Nickel living in the aquarium's Caribbean Reef exhibit.

Nickel's lead caretaker says she eats five heads of fresh greens a day and gets lots of shell brushes.

She is also an ambassador for the challenges sea turtles face in the wild.