NHRA drag racing coming to Joliet Route 66 Raceway this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – The need for speed is taking over Joliet this weekend.

Blink and you might miss the NHRA Nationals race coming to town.

This weekend will certainly be a drag, but in a good way. NHRA drag racing is coming to Route 66 Raceway in Joliet starting on Friday.

It's the first time the series will take place in the Chicago area since 2019 and it's going to be a family affair for one legendary racer. For him, it's been "take your daughter to work day" for a decade and counting.

That's because John Force, 74, the winningest driver in NHRA history will be looking for his first win of the season and one of his competitors will be his daughter Brittany Force. She's the reigning Top Fuel world champion and only the second woman to hold that title.

After a four-year absence, they're both thrilled to be back in the area.

"I'm glad to be back," Brittany said. "It just shows that we need to be here. I love coming out to this racetrack. I was upset when we left it so I'm happy to return and again we're looking for our first win of the season. So there'd be no better place to do it than on a track we haven't been at in so long that presents challenges on its own."

The elder Force added, "I'm excited. I've raced here since the track opened."

As for what keeps John Force wanting to race at his age, he said, "My shrink is trying to figure it out." He said he's been in the sport for over 50 years.

"I don't have any hobbies but race cars and I love it," he said. "I get to be with my daughter Brittany.

"I like driving. I like being with the fans all day, autograph signing. At my age, it keeps my energy. The racecar doesn't run it for me."