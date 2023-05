Meet NHRA drag racing's dynamic duo: John and Brittany Force For the first time since 2019, the Gerber Collision and Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals is taking over the Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, which will feature a dynamic duo: father and daughter John and Brittany Force. John is the NHRA's all-time winningest driver, and Brittany is the reigning Top Fuel world champion.