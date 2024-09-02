Indiana sheriff's deputy shot, critically wounded responding to incident in Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Indiana sheriff's deputy was shot and critically wounded Sunday evening, while helping sheriff's deputies in a neighboring county in Illinois.

Newton County Sheriff's Corporal Brandon Scheiber was helping deputies in Iroquois County, Illinois, respond to an incident Sunday evening in the village of Sheldon, about 80 miles south of Chicago, according to officials from both sheriff's offices.

During the incident, Schreiber was shot. He was taken to Iroquois Memorial Hospital, and then flown to the trauma center at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois, where he was listed in critical condition.

Neither sheriff's office provided any further details on the incident, which is under investigation by Illinois State Police.