New White Sox manager Pedro Grifol surprises fans at Vienna Beef Factory

CHICAGO (CBS) -- New White Sox manager Pedro Grifol surprised some customers at the Vienna Beef Factory store picking up the tab for their lunch.

Grifol took some photos with fans as well just a day after he was officially introduced as manager, and of course, while he was there, the Miami native enjoyed some of that Chicago food as well.

"As soon as they mentioned hot dogs and they mentioned one of the best hot dog places in town, I was all in," he said. "I love hot dogs. It was really fun in there. It was fun seeing everybody, all these passionate Chicago fans."

Grifol has been to Chicago many times. He said he knows he like eating here, but doesn't know all the names of places, because, as he put it, his wife is always in charge of where they go.

The new skipper also had a message for fans wanting to see the team succeed under his watch.

"They're excited to get this thing going," Grifol said about the fans. "They're loyal, hard working fans who just want to see a good product on the field. We have a good team and I can promise that we're going to play hard and we're going to earn their trust."

Grifol and his family also stopped by a local elementary school to read with third graders and was at the Blackhawks game Thursday night.