New surveillance video shows deadly shooting inside West Garfield Park store

By Sabrina Franza

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Disturbing video of a deadly shooting inside a West Garfield Park liquor store reveals new details about the case, including that an argument started inside before shots were fired. 

The video, which may be disturbing to some, first shows one man punch another at the counter. 

Two others step between the pair as the man who was punched moves to go out the door. But then that man turns around and pulls out a gun, shooting the man who punched him multiple times. 

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at 4:15. 

The man who was shot was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center and pronounced dead. Not much is known about that man except that he was 19 years old, according to the medical examiner. 

Police are still looking for the shooter.  

First published on September 3, 2022 / 8:31 PM

