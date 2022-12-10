Students gather to mourn New Sullivan Elementary teacher who was shot and killed while driving

Students remember teacher Quentine Carradine, who was shot and killed last week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Students from a Chicago public school came together Friday to remember their beloved teacher, Quentine Carradine, who was shot and killed last week.

As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, friends, family, and students turned out for the memorial service at William K. New Sullivan Elementary School, at 8331 S. Mackinaw Ave. in the South Chicago neighborhood.

"Nice, kind, sweet – he was a nice teacher," New Sullivan fifth grader Verkayla Snowden said of the teacher known as Mr. Q. "When they told me that he died, my heart dropped."

At the memorial service in the gym, a saxophonist played "Amazing Grace" as the students clutched cardboard and crayonC memories of their lost teacher.

"He was like one of the funnest gym teachers. He also taught us how to play a game - he kind of made it up as he taught us how to play it," said fifth grader Flourish Olabisi. "It was really fun."

The students at the memorial service all wore red, because it was Mr. Carradine's favorite color.

On Nov. 28, Carradine, 49, was shot and killed while driving a car in the 400 block of East 87th Street in Chatham just after 4 p.m. School had let out a short time earlier.

Carradine was not believed to be the target.

Mr. Carradine was a special education teacher at New Sullivan – but he was also the kind of teacher who filled in wherever and whenever he was needed -

in the lunchroom or in the gymnasium as the case may be.

That is why not just those in his class, but everyone who attended the memorial remembers Carradine.

"He would come in my classroom - and he would dance with the kids," said New Sullivan special education teacher Kandyce Bynum.

At one point, Carradine even dressed up as The Cat in the Hat of Dr. Seuss fame for a reading assignment.

At the memorial service, school officials emphasized that the celebration of his life will keep on going. Carradine's family was also present and thankful.

"I already knew he was important before I came here, but all I want to say is thank y'all," said Carrdaine's son.

Police told CBS 2 they have not made any arrests as of Friday in the shooting that took Carradine's life. But they have not given up their search for the shooter either.

The students share some hope.

"I hope he's in a good place, which is heaven, right now," said Flourish.