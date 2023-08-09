Watch CBS News
Local News

New Social Security Administration Office opens in Back of the Yards

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

New Social Security Administration Office opens in Back of the Yards
New Social Security Administration Office opens in Back of the Yards 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) – A brand new Social Security office is opening its doors on the Southwest Side.

The new Social Security Administration office is in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

State and city leaders gathered on Wednesday to officially open the facility near Ashland and 53rd Street.

Residents can access a variety of services and benefits at the facility.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 5:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.