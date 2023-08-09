New Social Security Administration Office opens in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO (CBS) – A brand new Social Security office is opening its doors on the Southwest Side.
The new Social Security Administration office is in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.
State and city leaders gathered on Wednesday to officially open the facility near Ashland and 53rd Street.
Residents can access a variety of services and benefits at the facility.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.