Chicago leaders to vote on new ordinance requiring daily updates on migrant shelter evictions

Chicago leaders will vote on new ordinance for daily updates on migrant shelter evictions

CHICAGO (CBS) -- City leaders in Chicago are planning to ask for daily updates involving migrant shelter evictions.

The Committee on Immigrant and Refugee Rights plans to vote on a new ordinance at a meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.

If it passes, the new ordinance would require the Department of Family and Support Services to count how many new arrivals are evicted each day, along with how many are put on notice to leave city shelters.

That information would then be made available online.

There is a 60-day shelter limit policy, and the committee is focusing on making sure that policy is being abided.

Many migrants have been able to extend their stays as some are in the process of applying for city benefits, while others had health related reasons.

This ordinance meeting comes as hundreds of migrants staying across five Chicago Park District facilities will be moved to other locations so that those park sites can reopen to the public.

The mayor's office saying those moves will begin this Saturday.

There are about 10,350 migrants in 23 shelters across the city.

Chicago receiving over 37,900 new arrivals since 2022.

A portion of Thursday's meeting discussing shelter conditions has been canceled, but the ordinance vote is still in place.