New mural depicts healthy living on Chicago's South Side

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) – A community health clinic is bringing a splash of color to the South Side.

Near North Health unveiled a new mural at its community health clinic in the Oakland neighborhood on Monday.

The organization worked with 37 different artists from the Chicago Public Art Group. The mural depicts the evolution of life and the importance of fatherhood.

It's meant to showcase the joys of men's healthy living.

First published on July 17, 2023 / 5:22 PM

