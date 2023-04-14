Guests can meet new lion cubs at Lincoln Park Zoo this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) – Visitors can meet the new lion cubs at the Lincoln Park Zoo this weekend.
These fuzzy little cuties were born in January and have now passed all the necessary milestones to introduce them to the public.
Lincoln Park Zoo members can get a glimpse today starting at 8 a.m.
Then non-members can start seeing them tomorrow.
The zoo staff wants to remind guests it's the cub's choice if they want to venture out into the outdoor enclosure where we'd be able to see them.
