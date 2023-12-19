Chicago nonprofit giving food and hope to the needy for the holiday season

Chicago's New Life Centers brings holiday and needed items for those in need

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Despite the frigid temperatures, an annual tradition on the southwest side that addresses food insecurity brought out hundreds.

The day-long event provided free groceries to families facing financial challenges, just in time for the holidays.

CBS 2's Andrew Ramos has the story from Little Village.

With less than a week before Christmas and all through the community, the helpers were busy, making the holidays a tad more merry.

That was the case in Little Village, where New Life Centers held a day-long event of giving. And that caravan of families in need, at one point, stretched across three blocks along South Lawndale Avenue.

From meats to fresh produce and canned goods, it was all up for grabs - free of charge.

New Life Centers recognized the growing need in the community where inflation, in some cases, has crippled families.

"We see them relived and how they breathe in and let out the stress and the worry about not being able to have food in their house or even fruit," said Diana Franco of New Life Centers.

"There is a big need, you know. We try to be gracious with people's time. We know that it's cold. A lot of these people are migrants and unfortunately, they don't have jackets," said New Life Centers volunteer Brayham Martinez.

Migrant families this year are adding to the need where, according to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, one in five households in the city are experiencing some form of food insecurity.

That is making these events all the more necessary.

Here, the day of giving wrapped up with a Christmas fiesta winter wonderland where local families enjoy free food, drinks, and gifts for the kids.

Some of them, asylum seekers, are experiencing the holidays in their new home of chicago for the very first time.

And of course, they'll also get that meeting with Santa himself.