Community gives input on districts for new elected board for Chicago Public Schools

Community gives input on districts for new elected board for Chicago schools

Community gives input on districts for new elected board for Chicago schools

Community gives input on districts for new elected board for Chicago schools

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Community members gathered Saturday at Kenwood Academy High School to talk about how the new elected school board will be divided across the city. Meetings like this one are a long time coming, and a chance for the community to get involved and weigh in on how these new board districts should be put together.

"This is truly for the first time a representative school board," said Brenda Delgado, who is a parent of a CPS sophomore.

She is one of the parents and community members who made a point of making it to Hyde Park Saturday to make her voice heard.

"A majority of people in CPS are black and brown families," she said. "They're also usually low income families, and we need to make sure that they have a seat at the table."

The meeting was hosted by lawmakers working to create districts for Chicago's new elected, representative school board to give the public a chance to share their thoughts on how the districts should be configured.

"To get the input of the community as they craft a map to elect for the first time elected school board members in Chicago," said State Rep. Robert Rita (28th District).

"Technically it's about the maps and drawing the districts, but people have been bringing up other issues that really matter to them as well," said Cassie Creswell, a parent of CPS high school student.

The conversation started more than a decade ago, but it was legislation that got the ball rolling in 2021. That's when Illinois lawmakers passed legislation creating the Chicago Public Schools elected school board.

Next year, Chicago voters will choose 10 board members to serve alongside 11 mayoral appointees. And then in 2026, the 11 appointed members will be replaced by elected board members, creating a fully elected Chicago school board.

"It's really a big deal we are finally going to have some democratic governance of Chicago Public Schools," said Creswell.

It's something the people in the room say is a long time coming.

"We've been fighting for an elected school board for almost 15 years," said Delgado.

There are more meetings like these scheduled in the coming weeks, and if you can't make it in person, another virtual meeting. Information on the meetings is listed below:

Monday, May 1 at 6 p.m.

Lane Tech College Prep High School - Auditorium

2501 W Addison St., Chicago

In-person only

Friday, May 5 at 1 p.m.

Fully virtual hearing

Saturday, May 6 at 10 a.m.

Curie High School – Auditorium

4959 S Archer Ave., Chicago

In-person only

Anyone interested in testifying is asked to contact RedistrictingCommittee@hds.ilga.gov. Include the date of the hearing you wish to attend, and a brief description of the testimony you wish to share. Witnesses will then be emailed a link. Written testimony can also be shared with legislators at any time by emailing RedistrictingCommittee@hds.ilga.gov.

Once the elected board is fully implemented in Chicago, 20 board members will represent districts across the city, with one member elected citywide.