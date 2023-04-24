Watch CBS News
Local News

Public hearings on how to divide Chicago's new elected school board

/ CBS Chicago

Public hearings on how to divide Chicago's new elected school board
Public hearings on how to divide Chicago's new elected school board 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS)-- You have your first chance to weigh in on how Chicago's new elected school board will be divided across the city.

Illinois' lawmakers passing legislation back in 2021, creating the Chicago Public Schools elected school board.

Next year, Chicago voters will choose 10 board members to serve alongside 11 mayoral appointees.

Monday afternoon, a virtual hearing will take place for you to give feedback on how these new board districts should be configured.

Anyone interested in testifying should contact RedistrictingCommittee@hds.ilga.gov. You can email written testimony to RedistrictingCommittee@hds.ilga.gov

You can stream the virtual hearing at ilga.gov

First published on April 24, 2023 / 5:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.