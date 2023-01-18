New details in Chicago violent attack where suspect yelled homophobic slurs, smashed glass door with hammer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details in an incident, as the community rallies to support a bar in Rogers Park, the scene of a possible hate crime.

The owner of R Public House said two people were trying to come into the bar when a man started harassing them and yelling homophobic slurs.

Customers asked the man to leave, but he came back with a hammer and tried to break out the front door. The owner said it was so loud, people thought it was gunshots.

"Unfortunately, this kind of rhetoric and instances are so fresh in people's minds, that everyone just started running to the back of restaurant," said R Public House owner Renee Labrana.

No one was hurt.

In a tweet titled "Love is Love" R Public House thanked everyone for an outpouring of support, and that any money raised beyond the cost of the door will be donated to the organization A Just Harvest in Rogers Park.