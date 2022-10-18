New coats, long-sleeved shirts needed for newly arrived migrants from Texas
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Now that the weather is changing, the city of Chicago is asking for your help supporting migrants bused from Texas.
The city said it is in urgent need of new coats, long sleeve shirts and pants, particularly in size medium. It's also asking for shoelaces.
You can find a list of drop-off sites by clicking here or by going to Chicago.gov/support. Since August 31st, Chicago has welcomed more than 3,300 migrants.
