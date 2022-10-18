Watch CBS News
Local News

New coats, long-sleeved shirts needed for newly arrived migrants from Texas

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

New coats, long-sleeved shirts needed for newly arrived migrants from Texas
New coats, long-sleeved shirts needed for newly arrived migrants from Texas 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Now that the weather is changing, the city of Chicago is asking for your help supporting migrants bused from Texas.

The city said it is in urgent need of new coats, long sleeve shirts and pants, particularly in size medium. It's also asking for shoelaces.

You can find a list of drop-off sites by clicking here or by going to Chicago.gov/support. Since August 31st, Chicago has welcomed more than 3,300 migrants.

Related: How to help: Where to make donations for recently arrived migrants

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 18, 2022 / 5:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.