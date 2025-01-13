New Chicago Fire FC Coach Gregg Berhalter wants to build a "world-class organization"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Fire FC is dealing with yet another coaching change—hoping that a soccer-lifer with ties to the area can spark a turnaround with the flickering franchise.

The Major League Soccer team opened up practice on Monday at the Intentional Sports Complex on the city's West Side. This marks the first time since 2018 that new Head Coach Gregg Berhalter is at the helm for an MLS team—he was head coach of the Columbus Crew from 2013 to 2018, and was coach of the U.S. Men's Soccer Team from 2018 until July of last year.

Berhalter's expectations for the Fire were made clear on the first day of preseason training camp.

"The starting point is, you know, to build a world-class organization. That's what we're focused on. We want a team that, you know, really develops both players and staff members," he said. "We want to unite Chicago, we want Chicago behind us, we want to capture Chicago, and we want to win."

It is a sentiment Hugo Cuypers shares after the Fire missed the playoffs for a seventh straight season. Cuypers, the team's top striker, is entering year two in Chicago as the centerpiece of a rebuild.

"It's really about, how can we support him as a team? How can we support him as a staff?" Berhalter said. "But on the field, how do we get him service? How do we get him passes behind the back line? How do we put him in position to score, you know, because we know he has the quality to do it?"

Cuypers said he is much more familiar with the team now than he was a year ago.

"Last year was the first time I arrived to a team without having preseason with them, and starting the first game without knowing everyone's name—let alone their qualities," Cuypers said. "So I'm much more relaxed. I really want to help this team perform."

As Berhalter put it, it has been a crazy couple of months since he was introduced as director of football and head coach.

Berhalter said the Fire are still looking to sign a few players, and feels they are three positions away from being complete.