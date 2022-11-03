New apartments, retail spaces available in downtown Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of new apartments will be available in two revitalized buildings in downtown Aurora starting Thursday.

A ribbon cutting will be held this afternoon at 3 p.m. at the Terminal building, now known as the Lofts on Broadway.

It will be home to 20 new apartments and retail space on the ground floor.

Friday at 11 a.m., a ribbon cutting will be held at the Hobbs building. It will have 31 apartments and retail space.

It's been a busy week for new housing in Aurora. On Wednesday, more than 300 new apartments opened at the Fox Valley Mall.

The Lumen of Fox Valley complex opened where the Sears store used to be at the mall.