Hundreds of apartments now available at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora

Hundreds of apartments now open at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some people have so much fun shopping, you would think they live at the mall.

But now people can actually call the fox valley mall home.

This afternoon - more than 300 new apartments are officially open in aurora.

Lumen of Fox Valley is a mix of studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments.

There's also a swimming pool with a deck and grilling stations.

It was built where the sears store used to be.